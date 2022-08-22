Olamide and I deserve to be honoured by the president – Davido

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer, David Adeleke better known simply as Davido has affirmed that both he and his colleague, Olamide, are deserving of national honors.

He expressed his feelings in a post on his Instagram page by reposting one from a supporter who argued that they should be recognized for their contributions to society.

He claims that without the help of any Godfathers, both artists have single-handedly produced stars that have become popular.

Davido further agreed that they are deserving of the honor because they have helped many people in the entertainment business become millionaires.

The DMW boss urged whoever wins the 2023 presidential election to provide them the necessary honors.

The post reads; ”Davido and Olamide deserve national honours. Only the two of them have singlehandedly created ‘sustained stars’ without Godfather help and have made many millionaires.”

Davido added; ”Next president gotta fixup @olamide”

