TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to…

Owo Church Attack: Identities of the five arrested suspects revealed (Photos)

News
By Ezie Innocent

The identities of individuals suspected to have been directly involved in the St Francis Church attack, Owo, Ondo State, have been disclosed.

It can be recalled that on July 5, 2022, the country was thrown into mourning after a horrific attack was made on innocent worshippers, leaving no fewer than 40 people dead.

General Lucky lrabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on Tuesday, August 9, disclosed the suspects are, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Momoh Ojo Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itokpka, Auwal Ishag Onimisi, and Idris Ojo.

READ ALSO

Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in…

Suspected killers of the Unilorin student, Blessing, have…

“Omeiza is one of the masterminds of the 5th June [email protected] of the Catholic Church in Owo as well as the [email protected] on a police station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State that led to the k#lling of a policeman as well as [email protected] carted away,” the CDS stated in Abuja.

Adding that he was apprehended on the August 1, 2022 at Eka Okehi Kogi State during an operation with other branches of security. While Idris Ojo, 32, was apprehended on August 7, at Aiyetoro C in Ondo State.

“Idris Ojo wasn’t done with his previous activities but was planning other [email protected] [email protected] along with his cronies before his arrest,” General lrabor added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania following arrest for…

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“He’ll thank us one day” – Nigerian man says as he secures Mexican…

Owo Church Attack: Identities of the five arrested suspects revealed (Photos)

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

Kenyan lady proposes to Nigerian man with car gift (Video)

DJ Cuppy drops hints for those interested in her as she reveals why she’s still…

“Everything in Nigeria has gone up” – Pastor warns Nigerians to…

Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in search of better…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More