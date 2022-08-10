Owo Church Attack: Identities of the five arrested suspects revealed (Photos)

The identities of individuals suspected to have been directly involved in the St Francis Church attack, Owo, Ondo State, have been disclosed.

It can be recalled that on July 5, 2022, the country was thrown into mourning after a horrific attack was made on innocent worshippers, leaving no fewer than 40 people dead.

General Lucky lrabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on Tuesday, August 9, disclosed the suspects are, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Momoh Ojo Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itokpka, Auwal Ishag Onimisi, and Idris Ojo.

“Omeiza is one of the masterminds of the 5th June [email protected] of the Catholic Church in Owo as well as the [email protected] on a police station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State that led to the k#lling of a policeman as well as [email protected] carted away,” the CDS stated in Abuja.

Adding that he was apprehended on the August 1, 2022 at Eka Okehi Kogi State during an operation with other branches of security. While Idris Ojo, 32, was apprehended on August 7, at Aiyetoro C in Ondo State.

“Idris Ojo wasn’t done with his previous activities but was planning other [email protected] [email protected] along with his cronies before his arrest,” General lrabor added.

