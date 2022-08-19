TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman,…

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for…

Oyinbo woman seen grinding, selling foodstuff at market in Abuja

Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful white woman was spotted at a market in Abuja selling foodstuffs to customers.

The oyinbo woman identified as Pia Majid was captured performing activities typical of a market woman. From crushing  melon seeds for egusi to helping to sell food items, she did the job perfectly.

She said in a video that she is in the market to hustle, working hard every day to survive.

READ ALSO

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to…

Man who abandoned wife for another woman returns after 15…

She was also filmed helping to sell products like beans, flour, and other necessities to the amazement of people who saw her.

The young woman was dressed in an apron just like a market vendor. Reacting to the sweet video, Nigerians showered praises on her for not feeling ashamed to sell at a market.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out her other…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep with him…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

Moment singer Asa jumped down from stage after sighting Neo, admires him in…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Oyinbo woman seen grinding, selling foodstuff at market in Abuja

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

Adorable photos of little Nigerian girl with blue eyes

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

PHCN officials run for their lives while being chased by angry residents in…

Peter Okoye slams Nigerians who ignore politicians living large but insult him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More