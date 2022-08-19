Oyinbo woman seen grinding, selling foodstuff at market in Abuja

A beautiful white woman was spotted at a market in Abuja selling foodstuffs to customers.

The oyinbo woman identified as Pia Majid was captured performing activities typical of a market woman. From crushing melon seeds for egusi to helping to sell food items, she did the job perfectly.

She said in a video that she is in the market to hustle, working hard every day to survive.

She was also filmed helping to sell products like beans, flour, and other necessities to the amazement of people who saw her.

The young woman was dressed in an apron just like a market vendor. Reacting to the sweet video, Nigerians showered praises on her for not feeling ashamed to sell at a market.