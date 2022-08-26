People don’t Just know what Wizkid has done for me – Carter Efe reveals he received N10m to shoot ‘Machala’ music video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular skit maker, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe better known as Carter Efe, has disclosed that he received N10 million to film Machala’s music video.

He revealed this during an Instagram live session in response to individuals criticizing the manner he professes his love for Wiz.

According to Carter Efe, he is frequently made fun of by claims that Wizkid will never pay attention to him or provide any assistance.

He continued by saying that the detractors are speaking in this manner because they are unaware of how Starboy has impacted his life.

However, the musician chose not to reveal who provided him the N10 for the Machala video shoot.

Efe stated; ”For my music video, one person supported me with about Ten million Naira. I am not capping. After you’ll be saying ‘Wizkid no dey support.’”

Watch him speak below:

