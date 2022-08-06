Police to interrogate Kizz Daniel after allegedly seizing a dry cleaner’s bus for damaging his N14 million clothes

The Lagos State Police have summoned Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, for questioning in connection with a complaint that he confiscated a laundry bus due to N14 million worth of clothes that got damaged.

According to a source, the singer hired a dry cleaner to do his laundry.

The singer reportedly seized the bus on grounds that the N14 million worth of clothes he gave them to clean were damaged.

The owners of the laundry bus reported the matter to men of the Ilasan police division who immediately invited him for questioning.

The singer’s lawyer contacted the police today August 5 and said that he will be available for questioning on Tuesday, August 9.

However, the laundry bus has since been recovered.