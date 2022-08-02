TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

Pregnant lady breaks down in tears as one of her twins dies inside her stomach

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady with the tiktok username @nikitas_elegance_online has shared a heartbreaking story about her pregnancy journey.

According to her, she got pregnant with twins but miscarried one, so now she has to carry both of them for nine months.

READ ALSO

Young dad shares funny video of himself making his…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was…

She wrote:
“I pregnant with twins, I just miscarry one and one still alive but I have to keep both until 9 months”

Here are some reactions her video:
@browserebecca5 wrote:
“I miscarried both my twins while my mom was sick🥺 After 2 weeks she passed on💔😭”

@sinokubongandlunk wrote:
“m in hospital expecting n I’ve been here for a full month bcz i must be monitored. yesterday i broke down a sister had to terminate her 5mnths twins🥺”

@uhtleugugelisuht wrote:
“Been Der unfortunately mine never made it since they wer sharing da same sac jst hang in da nd pray with God anything is possible will pray 4 u 🥰”

@kathyk139 wrote:
“God 🥺 sorry dear. But keep strong God will see you thru.and prophecy Life over all your babies u never now,after all He is the God of impossibility”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Everyone should stop talking about my legs, i hate them” – Angel Smith…

Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezuruonye, Mo Bimpe, others console Mercy Johnson (Video)

Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz share cryptic post amid…

“I Wanted Her To Study Medicine”- Tobi Amusan’s Father Reveals…

Man narrates how he lost his legs after stepping on a mine (Video)

“My husband gives me N150k a month but doesn’t take care of my…

Young dad shares funny video of himself making his daughter’s hair (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More