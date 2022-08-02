Pregnant lady breaks down in tears as one of her twins dies inside her stomach

A young lady with the tiktok username @nikitas_elegance_online has shared a heartbreaking story about her pregnancy journey.

According to her, she got pregnant with twins but miscarried one, so now she has to carry both of them for nine months.

She wrote:

“I pregnant with twins, I just miscarry one and one still alive but I have to keep both until 9 months”

Here are some reactions her video:

@browserebecca5 wrote:

“I miscarried both my twins while my mom was sick🥺 After 2 weeks she passed on💔😭”

@sinokubongandlunk wrote:

“m in hospital expecting n I’ve been here for a full month bcz i must be monitored. yesterday i broke down a sister had to terminate her 5mnths twins🥺”

@uhtleugugelisuht wrote:

“Been Der unfortunately mine never made it since they wer sharing da same sac jst hang in da nd pray with God anything is possible will pray 4 u 🥰”

@kathyk139 wrote:

“God 🥺 sorry dear. But keep strong God will see you thru.and prophecy Life over all your babies u never now,after all He is the God of impossibility”

