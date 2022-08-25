TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Pregnant mother blows hot, storms out of her ‘baby reveal’ party after finding out she’s expecting a boy

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds online has shown the moment a mother angrily stormed out of her child reveal ceremony.

 

In the video, balloons were set up for the unborn baby’s reveal ceremony. After the balloons got busted, blue colours splashed all over the place, signifying that she’s pregnant with a boy.

This made the mother upset as she already had male children. She angrily walked out of place.

In reaction to this, @kubsstar wrote:
“She can want a girl after having multiple boys 🙄 that doesn’t mean she’s going to hate her baby boy.”

@brisaguillenn wrote:
“I remember seeing a dude react like this finding out he was having a girl, and the comments were SO different.”

@jyushimatsuosomatsu wrote:
“No way yall tryna justify this, but when a man simply doesnt smile from shock its “Divorce” whys it different?”

@sjmarshay wrote:
“Okay in this situation she has a rig ht to be mad honestly cause she deserve a little bestie all them boys around her”

Watch the video below:

@rachellynn_themua

♬ original sound – MUA-Maerose_Artistry

