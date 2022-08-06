“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out (Video)

A young lady has stirred reactions online after screaming at a hotel room that she was h0rny and needed someone to have s*x with.
In a video, the young lady was seen storming out of her hotel room while screaming:
“Hello, I’m h0rny, I want to f*ck, I’m h0rny ohhhhh.
Who is available?”
A man suddenly came of the next room and indicated that he is available.
She captioned the video:
“What we did in our hotel tonight 😂, we didn’t know someone will come out😂”
Reacting to this, @albertmensa wrote:
“U called he answered now give it to him😌”
@leratoscenario1 wrote:
“he way he came out!!!!😂”
@juzio01 wrote:
“You get luck say na one guy come out him no even serious him go back”
@char_les042 wrote:
“Available nah this one name😂”
@perfect_sekani wrote:“😂😂😂😂😂😂”I’m available” with both hands raised😅”
Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNbVFvwE/?k=1
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES