Reactions as actress, Joyce Kalu shows off her look-alike daughter

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joyce Kalu has shared adorable photos of her daughter who looks so much like her.

The actress shared the photos of her beautiful daughter on her official Instagram account to celebrate her birthday.

Joyce Kalu is widely known for her Queen mother roles in some epic nollywood blockbusters.

She wished her teenage daughter, Ada Ezenwanyi a happy birthday, and fans gushed over their resemblance and beauty.

The actress also showered praises on the young lady, referring to her as her best friend, twin sister, gift, and pride.

She went on to state that she is grateful to God for adding another year to her daughter’s life as she prayed to God to grant her wisdom, knowledge, and success.

Netizens and colleagues of the actress have reacted to her post, with most people noting that the young girl is her ‘carbon copy’.

See posts below:

