By Shalom

General overseer of Omega power ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinenye has revealed the presidential candidate he is rooting for.

Apostle Chibuzor was earlier on nominated for Man of the Year Award by the Leadership Excellence Awards 2022.

He was nominated alongside Peter Obi who is the presidential candidate for Labour party, Davido Adeleke, Abdul Kabul and others.

However, the man of God wrote a statement on his social media account, politely rejecting the offer and requesting his fans to support Peter Obi.

He said:
“Dear Igbere TV – IGTV and all my fans.
I Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere OPM thank you all for your nomination and massive votes currently going on.
I am stepping down from the award of MAN OF THE YEAR and let all those that has voted for me transfer there votes to His Excellency Peter obi.

He is the best man for man of the year, not me or any other person.
He is the Moses that has been sent to rescue Nigeria.

As soon as I come to Nigeria from my vacation, I will give you more reasons about our GOD sent Moses, Mr Peter obi.

So today 2 August 2022, I am casting my vote to His Excellency Peter obi. ( Mr integrity ).
And I will advice others that love our dear nation to do the same.
Thank you and God bless everyone.”

