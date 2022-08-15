Reactions as Eniola Badmus pens down emotional note to Davido (Screenshot)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has revealed how strong her friendship with ace musician, Davido, is.

In a recent post which she made on her official Instagram account, she applauded the singer and expressed her gratitude to him.

Fans are undoubtedly in awe over the lastinf friendship between the top singer, Davido and Eniola Badmus.

Eniola shared a photo of herself with the singer in his Banana Island mansion which was followed by an emotional caption where she thanked him for his support.

In her words:

“Thank you for always supporting me @davido OBO no go minus”

Reacting to her post, Nigerians hailed the duo over their love and support for each other through thick and thin.

See the post below: