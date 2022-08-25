Reactions As Omoni Oboli Shares Video of Exotic Rides at Alex Ekubo’s House

Popular Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli recently shared videos on social media of her visit to Alex Ekubo’s house.

Alex built this new house before he travelled to Canada.

The actress posted an Instagram video from her visit to Ekubo’s multi-million naira mansion with his good friend IK Ogbonna in attendance.

The ‘Wives on Strike’ actress was left speechless by the huge construction of his new dwelling. Omoni Oboli praised him for his latest achievement while showing off his fleet of cars.



The display diva prayed for his new crib to convey many extra and for it to be the least in his portfolio.

Recounting her go-to with him, she wrote on her Instagram story;

“I went to see my bro @alexxekubo earlier, then he went and have become Odogwu of Canada. I’m so pleased with you Alexx! I used to be smiling all through my hangout with you

May God proceed to prosper you and make His face to shine upon you! This new crib will convey might extra after it’s sort. This would be the least in your portfolio. Love you bro. PS: @ufuomamcdermott come and carry your investor @ikogbonna”.