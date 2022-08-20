Reactions as Reno Omokri replies man who asked for his beautiful daughter’s social media handle

Popular Nigerian Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Reno Omokri, recently shared a post congratulating his daughter as she emerged the president of the debate club in her high school.

He congratulated his child for taking after him. Reno Omokri told social media users that he was also the leader of his school’s debate team in his days.

Many of his followers congratulated Reno’s daughter, wishing her more successes. However, things turned when one of the followers asked him for his daughter’s social media handle.

The renowned author funnily replied to the commenter.

He wrote;

“Thank you for your comment. Her handle is @Zunwanike (meaning rest). Thank you again, and may God bless you”.

This sparked several reactions from followers who found it funny.

@mr_romeo0z wrote;

“Mumu me. I didn’t even check d handle out before knowing d meaning.

@olamideqween7 commented ;

“Sir Reno already said his daughter is not on social media. You are still asking. Alabuku”.

@Ibcrownofwealth also wrote;

“Dear Commenters, especially those taking the cruise personally, & Zukwanike is not an insult. It simply means REST. Make una rest na, leave the man and his family alone.