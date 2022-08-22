Reactions trail Apostle Suleman’s daughter’s deliverance service

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Divine Johnson-Suleman, daughter of Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has stirred reactions online after videos of her conducting a deliverance service surfaced.

In the video, many were seen falling under anointing as she ministered at the 2022 International Teens Conference held at her father’s church.

Netizens have reacted, noting how similar she is to her father, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Read some comments below:
mr_waju01:

“Well scripted make that guy Sha no go spoil the guitar, cause the papa go vex o.”

gregroberto: “Make una dey lie for una self.”

widefish147: “Ushers and Cameraman dey resist anointing?”

itshytown: “Una don start.”

officialgodsoohpage: “Ha this girl is powerful o see falling.”

melvinn.attah: “Holy spirit wey no catch camera man that one na Holy Spirit? Dem no born u well to fall with million worth of camera, na u and Holy Spirit go refund the money.”

chiibekee2808: “Dramatic people.”

Watch the video below:

