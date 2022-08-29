TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie recently celebrated their 11th year marriage anniversary.

In the mood of celebration, the actress received numerous congratulatory posts and messages from both fans, celebrities and well wishers.

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels who always refers to Mercy Johnson as “mummy” also shared her congratulatory message to her senior colleague.

While sharing a photo of the actress and her family, she wrote:
“Happy wedding anniversary mummy @mercyjohnsonokojie May God keep protecting you and the family and always give you a reason to celebrate because you deserve it all my queen”

Reacting to this, netizens shared their thoughts as they wished Mercy Johnson well.

See the comments to Regina Daniels post below:

 

