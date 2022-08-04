Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Moments ago, veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, shared stunning pictures of her husband and daughters.

The photos were posted on her verified Instagram account and it attracted sweet comments from Nigerians on the app.

The couple and their kids were beautifully dressed as they were spotted rocking matching outfits.

One of the photos showed Mercy Johnson smiling as her husband pecked her on the cheeks.

In the photos, her son was notably missing which called for an explanation, and Mercy Johnson was ready to answer.

She disclosed that her son, Henry, was the page boy holding the ring light while they posed for the camera.

Netizens and celebrities such as Regina Daniels, Ruth Kadiri, and others quickly rushed down to the comment section to commend the family.

See the screenshots below: