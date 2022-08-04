TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Entertainment
By Shalom

Moments ago, veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, shared stunning pictures of her husband and daughters.

The photos were posted on her verified Instagram account and it attracted sweet comments from Nigerians on the app.

READ ALSO

Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezuruonye, Mo Bimpe, others console…

Actress Mercy Johnson and husband pay hospital bills of…

The couple and their kids were beautifully dressed as they were spotted rocking matching outfits.

One of the photos showed Mercy Johnson smiling as her husband pecked her on the cheeks.

In the photos, her son was notably missing which called for an explanation, and Mercy Johnson was ready to answer.

She disclosed that her son, Henry, was the page boy holding the ring light while they posed for the camera.

Netizens and celebrities such as Regina Daniels, Ruth Kadiri, and others quickly rushed down to the comment section to commend the family.

See the screenshots below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

“I understand country is hard but what is this?” – Man laments after buying…

Comedian Sabinus Gifts Wads of Dollars to Little Girl Who Innocently Sold…

“No billionaire can snatch a woman who genuinely loves her man” – Nigerian man…

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers after marriage that…

“My friends call me kili kili star” – Little girl introduces…

Reactions As Actor Ali Nuhu Shares Rare Photo With His Handsome Son

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More