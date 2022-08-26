TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old…

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new…

Ruth Kadiri celebrates look-alike daughter with adorable note, photos on birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Renowned Nollywood thespian, Ruth Kadiri has taken to Instagram to eulogize her first child on her birthday.

The mother of two shared cute, adorable photos of her little girl wearing a dress which made look like a process.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to…

“Fight go soon start” – Fans react as Tubaba…

She penned a note praising her beauty, her smartness and declared her holistic love for everything about her.

She wrote:

“Happy happy birthday Ada Ezerika! The fruit of my womb. So beautiful, so weaknesses I’m in love with. I love you the first fruit of my womb. NWACHINEMELU. Igbo Amaka. Happy 3 birthday”.

Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to her comment section to wish her beautiful daughter a bliss birthday.

Recall that the actress had welcomed her second child a month ago.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old man

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Video of church members sleeping with each other in church sparks outrage

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ruth Kadiri celebrates look-alike daughter with adorable note, photos on…

“Big brother don tire” – Reactions as Biggie rages at Amaka for…

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise his fiancée at…

Drama at wedding as groom plays video of his bride cheating with another man…

Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Woman proudly reveals she birthed seven children for seven men from different…

Nigerian man ties the knot with heartthrob in UAE 5 years after meeting on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More