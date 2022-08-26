Ruth Kadiri celebrates look-alike daughter with adorable note, photos on birthday

Renowned Nollywood thespian, Ruth Kadiri has taken to Instagram to eulogize her first child on her birthday.

The mother of two shared cute, adorable photos of her little girl wearing a dress which made look like a process.

She penned a note praising her beauty, her smartness and declared her holistic love for everything about her.

She wrote:

“Happy happy birthday Ada Ezerika! The fruit of my womb. So beautiful, so weaknesses I’m in love with. I love you the first fruit of my womb. NWACHINEMELU. Igbo Amaka. Happy 3 birthday”.

Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to her comment section to wish her beautiful daughter a bliss birthday.

Recall that the actress had welcomed her second child a month ago.