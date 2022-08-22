“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in women’s private, reveals why they need to stop (Video)

Young men who have a penchant of having oral sxx with their partners have been ridiculed by an evangelist.

While addressing his church, the preacher said that a guy shouldn’t expect wealth if he uses the same tongue he used to accomplish the act for praying.

According to him, guys who engage in oral s*x on their partner are easily swayed by the tiniest of charms.

He continued by saying that deeds like that are the reason many young men are not flourishing and becoming wealthy.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions gathered;

futballpunter wrote: I would hv take him serious but e dey use caro white

doctorr_bright: I will put sir! No be you go tell me where I go put my mouth.

mz_harcourt: Ride on daddy, but make my future husband no see this update