“She is desperate for a man” – Phyna stirs reactions over position with married Kess (Video)

Phyna, one of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates has sparked reactions following her entanglement with colleague, Kess.

Kess who is married, was spotted sitting down when Phyna came and sat astride his laps and began making amorous body movements.

Some of the viewers of the popular show have speculated that Phyna was probably drunk which could explain the reason she made the move on Kess, knowing full well that he is married.

Others, however, opined that she’s just desperate and anxious to have a man to herself like others housemates.

“Why can’t women leave married men even when it has being stated that he is married….but d wife in ur shoes nah,” an internet user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gist Well (@gistwell)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js