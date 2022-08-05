TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her…

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers…

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts…

“She is desperate for a man” – Phyna stirs reactions over position with married Kess (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Phyna, one of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates has sparked reactions following her entanglement with colleague, Kess.

Kess who is married, was spotted sitting down when Phyna came and sat astride his laps and began making amorous body movements.

Some of the viewers of the popular show have speculated that Phyna was probably drunk which could explain the reason she made the move on Kess, knowing full well that he is married.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag spotted kissing…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Others, however, opined that she’s just desperate and anxious to have a man to herself like others housemates.

Why can’t women leave married men even when it has being stated that he is married….but d wife in ur shoes nah,” an internet user wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gist Well (@gistwell)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers after marriage that…

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts followers throwing…

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle Suleman’s…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

“What Uti Nwachukwu taught me about being in my 40s” -Yul Edochie reveals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“She is desperate for a man” – Phyna stirs reactions over position with married…

“Your mama no do reach like this” – Racy photos of Mercy Aigbe’s daughter stir…

Music is different from noise – Singer, T.I Blaze reacts after being compared to…

Lady mocks man who asked her out after finding out that he’s a phone repairer…

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle Suleman’s…

Nigerian lady laments after her plans to leave the country almost landed her in…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More