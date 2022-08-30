“She left cos we were street hawkers” – Former purewater hawker, Jeremiah Ekuma melts hearts as he jumps on TikTok trend

Ekuma Jeremiah, a former pure water seller who made headlines for giving his money to inmates, has melted the hearts of netizens after he jumped on a TikTok trend.

Jerry revealed that his girlfriend left him because he was a street seller using the now-viral “Mothered My Mother” sound.

Recall that following the viral video of the moment he shared his money with prisoners, Jeremiah was given a scholarship by Obi Cubana and automatic employment afterward.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“Thanks to everyone that have been part of our growth.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over the drastic transformation.

nickkylawve wrote:

“The real glow up❤️❤️🙌”

oracle_entertainment wrote:

“Thank God for your life Jerry 🙌”

anitaanny66 wrote:

“Na una win d challenge”

joynjoku1_ wrote:

“Congrats bro, God is just starting with you.”

orl2798 wrote:

“Thank God for remembering you”