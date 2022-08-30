TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

“She left cos we were street hawkers” – Former purewater hawker, Jeremiah Ekuma melts hearts as he jumps on TikTok trend

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Ekuma Jeremiah, a former pure water seller who made headlines for giving his money to inmates, has melted the hearts of netizens after he jumped on a TikTok trend.

Jerry revealed that his girlfriend left him because he was a street seller using the now-viral “Mothered My Mother” sound.

READ ALSO

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from…

How it started vs How it’s going: Nigerian man shows off his…

Recall that following the viral video of the moment he shared his money with prisoners, Jeremiah was given a scholarship by Obi Cubana and automatic employment afterward.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“Thanks to everyone that have been part of our growth.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over the drastic transformation.

nickkylawve wrote:
“The real glow up❤️❤️🙌”

oracle_entertainment wrote:
“Thank God for your life Jerry 🙌”

anitaanny66 wrote:
“Na una win d challenge”

joynjoku1_ wrote:
“Congrats bro, God is just starting with you.”

orl2798 wrote:
“Thank God for remembering you”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady narrates

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“She left cos we were street hawkers” – Former purewater hawker, Jeremiah Ekuma…

If he cheated on me he’ll cheat on you too – Woman accosts…

Drama as lady nabs her man proposing to another lady at mall (Watch video)

“So na connection he use enter” – Reactions as Sheggz claims Big…

How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady narrates

Eniola Badmus says Olamide is the most hardworking person, affirms he’s her…

Bobrisky brags as he flies hairstylist from UK for his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More