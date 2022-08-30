“She left cos we were street hawkers” – Former purewater hawker, Jeremiah Ekuma melts hearts as he jumps on TikTok trend
Ekuma Jeremiah, a former pure water seller who made headlines for giving his money to inmates, has melted the hearts of netizens after he jumped on a TikTok trend.
Jerry revealed that his girlfriend left him because he was a street seller using the now-viral “Mothered My Mother” sound.
Recall that following the viral video of the moment he shared his money with prisoners, Jeremiah was given a scholarship by Obi Cubana and automatic employment afterward.
Captioning the post, he wrote:
“Thanks to everyone that have been part of our growth.”
Watch the video below:
Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over the drastic transformation.
nickkylawve wrote:
“The real glow up❤️❤️🙌”
oracle_entertainment wrote:
“Thank God for your life Jerry 🙌”
anitaanny66 wrote:
“Na una win d challenge”
joynjoku1_ wrote:
“Congrats bro, God is just starting with you.”
orl2798 wrote:
“Thank God for remembering you”
