“She lost her sight not her smile” – Boy praises blind mother in touching video

Entertainment
By Shalom

A short video making the rounds online has captured a young Nigerian man praising his blind mother.

In the short clip, the young man went to visit his blind mother in Lagos state and showered praises on her.

The woman blessed him heavily as he called her all the beautiful names possible, “gold”, “beauty”, etc.

He captioned the video;

“She lost her sight not her smile”.

From the video, it was confirmed that the young man acknowledges and appreciates his aged mother despite her condition.

Reacting to the viral video, @yoma3 said: “her smile is indeed beautiful”.

@donchrisofficial1 added: “It’s the smile for me, may she live to reap the fruit of her labour “.

@unsureplayer also commented; ” This is beautiful… U brought her good memories “.

See video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNtktScf/

 

