“She’s such an amazing woman” – Davido narrates experience with Wizkid’s mum

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Legendary singer sensation Davido has spoken about his encounter with Mrs Jane Dolapo, the mum of popular singer, Wizkid.

A Twitter user posted a photo of Wizkid’s mother and Davido smiling broadly, and the Tweep commented on how lovely it is to see the two of them together.

“Davido and Wizkid’s mum? This is so beautiful to see mahn,” the Twitter user wrote.

Reacting to the post OBO revealed that he had met Wizkid’s mum at the airport today.

The “Jowo” crooner praised Mrs. Dolapo as a very outstanding woman and prayed for God to bless her.

Davido further added that while they were at the airport, he assisted in carrying her bag so people around would known she’s a first class citizen.

See his post below:

