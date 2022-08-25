TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during…

Side chicks fight dirty in public over sugar daddy (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A serious drama ensued as two side chicks fought in public over a sugar daddy in the presence of onlookers.

The side chicks allegedly fought over who would be picked by the sugar daddy for a treat.

The older man preferred one to the other, and a fight broke out. Eye witnesses did their best to separate them but to no avail.

READ ALSO

Video of church members sleeping with each other in church…

How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to…

The entire Instagram community is talking about it.

@omonojie said: “Which kind local side chicks be this? & with this kind motto??? Because this one no be car wey sugar daddies dey ride o”

@iamhstrings: “They  are fighting for their daily bread.

@baddie_linaaaa: “Who him wife want fight like this?”

@oma.divine: “My own be say the two of them no one wear better designers for body or carry better hair…waste of sin”

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Now I understand why Regina Daniels married Ned – Ultimate Love Star,…

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Woman cries out as husband kicks her out and marries their landlady

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Side chicks fight dirty in public over sugar daddy (Video)

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old man

Video of church members sleeping with each other in church sparks outrage

How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to people who give their…

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Pregnant mother blows hot, storms out of her ‘baby reveal’ party…

24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see a ‘client’ in Edo…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More