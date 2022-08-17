TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How my son sleeps with me every wednesday to be richer – Mother…

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out…

“Many pastors were once cultists” – Man calls…

Singer BNXN engages in messy fight with police that stopped his Benz in Ikeja (Watch video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, a Nigerian singer, has been involved in an altercation with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

A video circulating online shows him getting into an argument with some officers who stopped his car in Ikeja, Lagos state.

BNXN was wearing a white singlet after his clothe had allegedly been torn during a tussle with one of the policeman who entered his Benz.

READ ALSO

E don cast – Man reveals why many boys are abandoning their…

Police to interrogate Kizz Daniel after allegedly seizing a…

A passer-by recorded the moment the artiste, his friend and the security agents were charging at each other on a busy road.

The ‘Lenu’ crooner, in a now-deleted tweet, revealed that he spat in the officer’s face after the personnel dragged his clothe, tore it and slapped him.

See his tweet below;

Watch video HERE

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How my son sleeps with me every wednesday to be richer – Mother opens up

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out her other…

“Many pastors were once cultists” – Man calls out Mercy…

Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

Mother falls to the floor, pretends to be dead to see how her kids will react…

“After this one, I surrender, I no do again” – Pregnant woman in labour tells…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer BNXN engages in messy fight with police that stopped his Benz in Ikeja…

I know I’ll reach the peak of success so I’m not in a rush – Davido (Video)

I stopped performing after being told that someone died at my show – Mayorkun…

“A boyfriend who does nothing for you on your birthday doesn’t love…

Mixed reactions as lady preaches at airport, asks people to accept Jesus (Video)

“How my ex placed me in charge of choosing sidechicks for him” – Lady recounts…

“Is this playing?” – Fans react as Erica Nlewedim gets set to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More