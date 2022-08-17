Singer BNXN engages in messy fight with police that stopped his Benz in Ikeja (Watch video)

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, a Nigerian singer, has been involved in an altercation with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

A video circulating online shows him getting into an argument with some officers who stopped his car in Ikeja, Lagos state.

BNXN was wearing a white singlet after his clothe had allegedly been torn during a tussle with one of the policeman who entered his Benz.

A passer-by recorded the moment the artiste, his friend and the security agents were charging at each other on a busy road.

The ‘Lenu’ crooner, in a now-deleted tweet, revealed that he spat in the officer’s face after the personnel dragged his clothe, tore it and slapped him.

See his tweet below;

Watch video HERE