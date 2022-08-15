TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice”…

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white…

Singer, Teni gives away all 43 pairs of her sneakers

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer, Teniola Apata, also known as Teni announced that she’s giving out every pair of shoes she owns.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the singer disclosed this in a video that she shared on her Instagram feed.

Teni showed out all 43 pairs of shoes in her room, showing off their various brands, hues, shapes, and sizes.

READ ALSO

Teni declares official relationship status after breaking…

Singer, Teni is engaged

The “Case” crooner revealed that both vintage and contemporary shoes are included in the collection’s total number.

She promised to deliver them all to the lucky 43, but she made no mention of how she would choose the beneficiaries or how she would distribute the gifts.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, only1_ednariches said; U try Abeg e nor easy to remember d needing. God bless u always

obia_nuju_; Givers don’t lack

capry_sunn; Ah person get 43 shoes 😹😭and I get just 2😂

iamsheila_; God bless your heart..May you never lack.

daveed_de; Dear Teni those are my size. 😂

oma.signature; So thoughtful of her

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina…

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée who died one month to their wedding

I want to dump her – Man cries out after girlfriend who’s a black belt holder…

E don cast – Man reveals why many boys are abandoning their Benz at mechanic…

“It’s hell being the first daughter in this household” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Some people said they would be cured of disease if they sleep with me — Lady…

Singer, Teni gives away all 43 pairs of her sneakers

“She asked me out, got me a bouquet of roses” – Man reveals…

“She came to the trenches to look for me” – Man brags as he…

“I started from nothing” – Nigerian businessman shows off his…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

“Everyone gaslighted me and said I’m not beautiful” – BBNaija star, Arin

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More