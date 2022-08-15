Singer, Teni gives away all 43 pairs of her sneakers

Sensational singer, Teniola Apata, also known as Teni announced that she’s giving out every pair of shoes she owns.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the singer disclosed this in a video that she shared on her Instagram feed.

Teni showed out all 43 pairs of shoes in her room, showing off their various brands, hues, shapes, and sizes.

The “Case” crooner revealed that both vintage and contemporary shoes are included in the collection’s total number.

She promised to deliver them all to the lucky 43, but she made no mention of how she would choose the beneficiaries or how she would distribute the gifts.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, only1_ednariches said; U try Abeg e nor easy to remember d needing. God bless u always

obia_nuju_; Givers don’t lack

capry_sunn; Ah person get 43 shoes 😹😭and I get just 2😂

iamsheila_; God bless your heart..May you never lack.

daveed_de; Dear Teni those are my size. 😂

oma.signature; So thoughtful of her