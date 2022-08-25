Slayqueen reveals creative method she uses to cook for her man (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Despite having long nails, a sophisticated woman demonstrated the inventive cooking technique she uses for cooking partner’s meals.

The slay queen who appears to enjoy having long nails but finds it challenging to cook without being interrupted by them has come up with a creative fix for her issue.

She uploaded a video of herself making soup in the kitchen while flaunting her long nails, one of which has been shaped into a big fork.

The classy chef could be heard asking her followers for cooking advice as she turned the soup, explaining that she was making it for her boyfriend and his buddies.

