“So na connection he use enter” – Reactions as Sheggz claims Big Brother knows him outside the show (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Sheggz has stirred varied reactions after claiming Biggie knows him.

The 26-year-old who has bragged about being known by all the police men in Ikoyi fumed at being punished despite the fact they knew him before now.

The reality star was instructed to dress up as a clown for emerging the tail of the house after Mondays Head of House game which he performed badly, along with his colleague, Allyson.

The organizers of the show, as part of the reward/punishment, supplied the housemates with bucket items with which they’d use to style themselves to look bizarre till the week ends.

While he wore the clown outfit, he was seen speaking with Bella, who inquired whether he was putting the right amount of item, to which Sheggz replied yes, and then launched into how they are making him wear such even though they knew him.

Bella who seemed perturbed by such statement asked him to stop but he insisted that he wasn’t joking.

Watch the video below:

See Netizens reactions:

