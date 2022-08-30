TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

“So na connection he use enter” – Reactions as Sheggz claims Big Brother knows him outside the show (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Sheggz has stirred varied reactions after claiming Biggie knows him.

The 26-year-old who has bragged about being known by all the police men in Ikoyi fumed at being punished despite the fact they knew him before now.

The reality star was instructed to dress up as a clown for emerging the tail of the house after Mondays Head of House game which he performed badly, along with his colleague, Allyson.

READ ALSO

“Na woman dey control you” — Chizzy and Sheggz exchange…

“Big brother don tire” – Reactions as Biggie…

The organizers of the show, as part of the reward/punishment, supplied the housemates with bucket items with which they’d use to style themselves to look bizarre till the week ends.

While he wore the clown outfit, he was seen speaking with Bella, who inquired whether he was putting the right amount of item, to which Sheggz replied yes, and then launched into how they are making him wear such even though they knew him.

Bella who seemed perturbed by such statement asked him to stop but he insisted that he wasn’t joking.

Watch the video below:

See Netizens reactions:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns after losing wife and…

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“So na connection he use enter” – Reactions as Sheggz claims Big…

How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady narrates

Eniola Badmus says Olamide is the most hardworking person, affirms he’s her…

Bobrisky brags as he flies hairstylist from UK for his birthday

Nigerian couple who lived in one-room celebrate as they upgrade to beautiful…

“Na kiss be that?” – Video of Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage spark reactions

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More