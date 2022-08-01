Soldier shot dead 4 days after his mother was murdered by suspected herdsmen in Benue

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A soldier identified as Daniel Odih from Benue State was reportedly killed during an attack on military checkpoint near Zuma Rock, the border between Abuja and Niger State.

It was reported that the terrorists entered Zuma Rock on the axis of Madalla and Suleija along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, at about 8.30p.m.

They took the soldiers by surprise and opened fire on them from different positions.

According to Clement Excel, the mother of the late soldier was also killed recently by suspected herdsmen while she was working on her farm on Monday, the 25th of July, 2022.

He wrote:
“DOUBLE TRAGEDY BEFALL THE FAMILY OF LATE MR. SIMON ODIH OF OTUKPA. On Monday 25th July, 2022. His mother was gruesomely murdered in coldblooded by yet unidentified assailant right in her farm at Adumu Otukpa,”

“Community and sympathies were thrown into mourning to unravel circumstances and perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Tears flowed, hearts rended and bleed. Yet, Officer Daniel Odih could not had the opporturnity to mourn his MOTHER. Silently, he nurturned the brunt all alone. Hmmmm! As a brave soldier, He maintained his oath of office to defend his nation by whatever circumstances.

“Gallantly, he moved on dutifully in line of defence untill he paid the SUPREME PRICE for his NATION on 28th July, 2022 along Madala Zuba road at FCT, Abuja.

“OFFICER DANIEAL ODIH. Am in short of wods to express the vaccum you and your mother had created in the family. Both of you sunddenly left the world in a more tragic manner four days to each other. We love you both but God loves you most. May Almighty God grant both of you eternal rest in Christ Jesus. It is well with your soul.”

Also confirming the incident, Ogbene Lucy Abraham wrote: “I heard some soldiers were attacked last night at Zuma Rock checkpoint but I never knew it was you. We chatted yesterday and you were telling me how bad you felt about your mom who was killed three days ago in her farm. This is too hard for us Odih Daniel My heart is broken. RIP Oyine gallant officer, you’re a true soldier and you died at your POST.”

