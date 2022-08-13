‘Somebody’s son’ is about Jesus Christ, not a secular song – Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, an internationally recognized singer, clarifies one of her hit singles, ‘Somebody’s Son,’ which was mistaken for a secular song.

Since its release, the song has been widely associated with a relationship song, particularly by women looking for a partner.

Tiwa Savage confirmed in a recent interview that, contrary to common belief, the song was inspired by and dedicated to Jesus Christ.

“When I wrote this song (somebody’s son) a lot of people told me it wasn’t going to be a hit because only females would sing along to it. Men won’t be able to sing somebody’s son.

But you know what I told them? When I wrote this song, I was not even thinking about a relationship, I was thinking about Jesus Christ because he is the real somebody’s son.

So I said to them whether you are a man or woman, people will move to this song because we all need somebody’s son,” she stated.