Speculations trail moment Cross pecks mother’s lips (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Cross Ikechukwu, a well-known reality star, causes a stir after sharing a sweet moment with his mother after months of being apart.

The reality that had been away for a while reunited with his mother which resulted in an emotional moment between the duo.

Cross hugged his mother and gave her pecks on the lips in a viral social media video.

This, however, struck many by surprise triggering mixed reactions from fans of the BBNiaja star.

Watch the video below;

In reactions;

a_official; wrote, “I love my mom than myself but I can’t just kiss her on her lips.”

@anita_chimany; “I don’t like the kisses tho both I love their bond.”

@midesmart; “It’s always the slight kisses for me cross wife should be ready.”

@rukqueen_brighton; “Hmmm if I carry lips near my mum lips she fit kill me oh I love this”.

@ronnyeboony; “Love Love Love…. Everyone wants a Beautiful Family I admire Cross and His Mom so so much.”

@osasu__; “What is an African mother reunion without the prayers?😂”

@rukqueen_brighton; “Hmmm if I carry lips 👄 near my mum lips she fit kill me oh😂😂😂 I love this 💯💯”

