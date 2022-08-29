Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice – Davido’s daughter, Imade cautions her mum

Imade Adeleke, first daughter of ace singer, Davido has educated her mother, Sophia Momodu on how to uphold the rights of people.

In the video, Imade’s pet dog was being taken to the Dog Spa for cleaning which made her unhappy as she didn’t want to be away from her dog.

She was seen in an argument with her mother on why the dog shouldn’t be taken away.

While discussng, Imade accused her mother of being so mean. She also told her mum who was filming that she shouldn’t make videos of people when they are sad.

The 7-year-old further explained to her mother that her dog was sad because of the separation as it was a 5 days long separation.

Watch the video below:

https://fb.watch/faL4Tmbc0B/