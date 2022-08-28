“Stop recording me” — Slay queen begs after stealing man’s passport, gold, and diamond (Video)

A viral video on social media shows the moment a slay queen stole her client’s valuables after receiving N50K instead of the agreed N40K.

After his stuff vanished overnight, the man in the video, who was backed by his friends, confronts the call girl.

The young lady denied being in possession of diamond earrings, a passport, and a gold necklace said to be missing in the room.

After a while of questioning, the man found the properties carefully hidden away by the lady.

She, however, pleaded that the recording of the event should be stopped immediately after handing back the items she stole.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Legendary singer Paul Okoye, better known as Mr. P made a woman feel wonderful while performing.

At a recent Psquare performance, he was performing alongside his brother, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy.

He approached the female fan, grabbed her face, and kissed her, as seen in a video that has gone viral online.