S*x workers reportedly disguise as tomato sellers weeks after pr0stitution was banned in Edo

In a viral video, alleged s*x workers who disguised as tomato sellers in Edo state were spotted entering a vehicle.

This is coming weeks after the Edo state government banned prostitution in the state.

Ladies who are still bent on doing in the business have allegedly looked for alternate means to continue the hustle.

Reacting to the video, thedigitalistq2 wrote:

“Abeg make them leave them is bad true aha but most of them have no job, before the government think of stopping this the government should provide good jobs with good salaries”

Godson said:

“My girls abeg come satisfy us joor. Nothing do you. Make una allow people find money anyhow they want. Country too hard.”

Watch the video below: