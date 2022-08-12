“Thank you for being my safe place” – Nancy Isime shows off the love of her life (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, has showered praises on the ‘love of her life’ identified as Vee.

She shared a lengthy tribute to the young lady, whom she tagged her best friend and safe place.

In her birthday message to her, Nancy thanked her for staying with her even in her tragic moments and for being understanding towards her.

Nancy disclosed they have been friends for about 12 years and she has always stood by her no matter the challenge.

In her words:

“My sweetest girl! The love of my life, the purest of them all. I love you, Vee, Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for being my safe place where I can share and be myself without judgment.

Friendship wey no get stress😍 Just plenty of laughs, safe sharing, promises kept, reliability, strong support, reciprocity, raw emotions, and realness. Happy Birthday Vee.”

Read full post below: