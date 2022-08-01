“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags degree

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran Nigerian footballer Augustine Azuka Okocha, popularly known as JJ Okocha, has proclaimed himself a proud father as his first daughter, Daniella, receives a degree.

The former Super Eagles’ player and his wife, Nkechi stormed their daughter’s graduation to cheer her on her special day.

Expressing his excitement, he took to his social media page to eulogize his daughter and describe how proud he has made them.

Sharing photos from the event, Jay Jay wrote:

“Congratulations to my darling daughter, we are so proud of you”

Daniella is the first child of the two kids Jay Jay Okocha had with his wife, Nkechi.

Fans and colleagues of the soccer star have flooded the comment section to celebrate with the family.

