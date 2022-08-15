“Their brain has been fried” – Tuface knocks trolls insulting him over rumours he got a lady pregnant

Renowned singer, Tuface Idibia has blasted critics dragging him following rumours he got another lady pregnant.

Last week, rumours went round that the “Amaka” crooner reportedly impregnated a lady alleged to be a banker.

The rumours had started after the music legend wrote a lengthy and emotional apology to his wife, Annie, his kids.

Although the viral rumours have been dispelled by the singer’s management, 2face has finally reacted to the rumours.

The musician criticized trolls for making comments on topics they are ignorant about and for not knowing who their senators are.

He pleaded with God to pardon his critics, saying that “their brains have been fried.”

He wrote;

“Una too like belle matter see people wey no even know who be their senator just dey insult until wetin Dem no even get any idea about una well done.

Father forgive dem for their brain has been been fired”

