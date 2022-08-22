“This has never happened to me before” – Khalid overwhelmed as he receives unexpected gift from fan (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Khalid beams with joy after receiving a luxury gift from a fan.

Recall that the reality star had been the fourth housemate to be kicked out of the house on Sunday night, 14 of August 2022.

Days after his eviction, Khalid has taken to his Instagram page to show of the state of the art phone he had received from an anonymous supporter.

He expressed his appreciation to the anonymous fan who got him a brand new iphone 11 pro max.

He said: “This came in for me this morning and I’m honestly short of words! To whoever this is from, thank you”.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ismail Ahalu (@therealkhalid__)

