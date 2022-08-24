“This is unfair” – Reactions as angry lady destroys items in her boyfriend’s apartment (Video)

A viral video has shown the moment a lady destroyed properties in her boyfriend‘s apartment.
She broke his television and a lot of other valuable items he had in his house.
The angry boyfriend recorded a video showing all the items she destroyed while cautioning her, demanding to know if that was her way of showing love to him.
Reacting to the sad video, enechejo said:
“Nah I can control my anger. I’d rather walk away and go listen to music! Can’t waste energy on this! This is wrong Abeg! Smh”
nekkilicious1 wrote:
“God forbid, better run for your life. Na mad woman you dey date”
nnamakas reacted:
“God when don turn God forbid”
dumebiblog commented:
“Na them dey disturb 9 people with relationship videos pass. People wey dey enjoy their relationships for real dey hide am.”
theamakaxtopher said:
“Thought they said love don’t cost a dime”
mr_remarkable01 noted:
“Omo that girl no get chill pills oh. God abeg make person no meet such ladies”
Watch the video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES