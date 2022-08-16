“To pray for Nigeria from abroad” – Young lady says as she relocates to Canada

A Netizen identified as, Phil Divina has recently moved to Canada and had documented each step of the journey.

The lady took to social media to share a video which shows her movement from when she took her luggages to the airport to the moment she landed in Canada.

According to Phil, her goal is to move to Canada and stay there to pray for Nigeria to get better.

One of the scenes in the video she shared showed her taking her luggages into Lagos International airport while another shows when she was on the flight for many an hour before it finally landed at it’s destination.

“My japa journey from Nigeria to Canada

The goal is to remain abroad and pray for a better Nigeria. 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♀️ #japa #nigeriatocanada”

Watch the video below: