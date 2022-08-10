Toyin Lawani suffers m*scarriage barely a year after welcoming her third child

Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani has revealed to her followers on Instagram that she just suffered a miscarriage.

The fashion designer, welcomed her third child, Segun Wealth, in August 2021 but however, miscarried her fourth child.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, she gave out details of the health challenges she has faced including fibroid, brain cysts, arthritis and others.

She added that soon after welcoming her third child, she discovered she was pregnant again but started bleeding.

According to her, she earlier on thought the bleeding was normal because she bled throughout her previous pregnancies but unfortunately, she lost the baby and was told that she needed to go through a surgical procedure for her spine.

In her words,

“Tnks to everyone who reached out ,

Godbless u all,

Loosing An unborn child can be the most difficult trauma to deal with , cause u would have Bonded & started making plans for the future.

I have always said I wanted to have just 2kids ,

Then my doc advised me to take out my womb out due to the Complications I was having, I dealt with a lot, multiple fibroid surgeries, arthritis, back aches , neck pains, side pains, atimes I would literally wake up paralyzed ,I wear a neck brace daily but when in public I take it off, too many questions 🤣,

Toyin Lawani suffers

So went for the 3rd baby again, Atleast before I do the final surgery, from my last born’s pregnancy found out I had a cyst in my Brian cause d headaches were super& back pains tripled , I got doctors opinions in Nigeria they said we can’t treat you till you have this baby , best thing is take the baby out&we will get you the care u need.

At this time I was already attached I said no & went abroad, they managed d situation till I had d baby , Which was why they said I couldn’t heve it naturally like my other kids, Got back on my feet in no time, months after my legs & bones gave way, d pain was too much went back again abroad they said my bones were degenerating due to the pressure.

At this point my legs were swollen, I couldn’t walk, this was few days to my 40th birthday party in Nigeria, I had so much plans for my 40th but I said nothing & opted for prayer for my late mom.

Few months forward I found out I was pregnant again, this wasn’t planned at all & i and hubby said tell no one, cause we weren’t sure, even when my friends said, u’re pregnant, I will just laugh abt it 🤣

And say no it’s not there ,unfortunately I got so stressed &depressed, started bleeding as usual cause I bleed having all my kids, from day one till due date, so felt it was normal, but it took a huge turn & I lost it, in the process I’m hearing I need a spine surgery I’m like how old am I 😫

Anyways I have lost so many things in life, But I felt this to my bones ,

Cause it could have bn avoided but I thank God for his mercy upon my life,

I neva hv shared ds much cse I hate showing weakness , But neva judge a Book by its cover⚔️

Back & Better 🙏”

Watch the video below;