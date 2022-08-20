TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a…

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows…

Tunde Onakoya shares progress of fish hawker he enrolled in school

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Founder of Chess In Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, has given an update on Odunayo, a young girl whom he stopped from hawking and put in school.

He shared old and recent photos of the girl two years after he enrolled her in school after meeting her on the streets hawking.

According to Tunde, she was spotted hawking fish in Ikorodu with her little brother, whom he also took off the streets.

The Chess master revealed that Odunayo just concluded her first year in school and passed her exams.

Tunde recounted being moved to help her after hearing her story of assault at the hands of a 40-year-old man.

Sharing before vs after photos on August 19, he wrote;

”Today makes it exactly two years since I met Odunayo hawking fish on the streets of majidun Ikorodu with her little brother.

A lot has happened since then, but two weeks ago, she completed her first year of school and passed her examinations😊

A thread…

I shared their beautiful story here sometime last year 😊 Oh how time flies…

I remember how I would always go to their house for the first few weeks to teach them chess and basic literacy. She had been a victim of sexual abuse from a 40 year old pedophile in that community. It was on this day I swore to be a part of lives and keep them safe forever.

Odunayo had been through such a turbulent childhood that we had to put her through 3 months of therapy and counseling before she could trust/talk to anyone again. She’s now growing into a young confident Lady who loves to play chess and video games.

Odunayo and her brother lived with me for the first one year since I adopted both of them, but after sometime I realized she needed motherly care that I couldn’t give. My Mum took on that responsibility and she has lived with my parents in Ibadan ever since then.”

See the post below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Why I dumped my 40-year-old boyfriend for knowing full lyrics to Asake’s song –…

Reactions as Reno Omokri replies man who asked for his beautiful…

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person” – Groovy to…

Two brothers arrested on their way to kill a boy who beat their sister

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates…

DonJazzy sends message to the love of his life, shares her photo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More