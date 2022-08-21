Usyk defeats Joshua to retain world heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in a 12-round split decision to retain the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles.

Thejudges Victor Fesechko (116-112) and Steve Gray (115-113) scored it for Usyk, while Glenn Feldman (115-113) had it for Joshua.

Usyk’s gas tank got him over again, as he pulled away over last 3 rounds, landing 79 of 232 punches to 29 of 149 for AJ.

His 170 landed punches were most by an AJ opponent.

Usyk’s 39 landed in 10th were most by Joshua opponent.

In other news; A motorcycle rider aka Okada man, has been transformed after a talent hunter took a chance with him and used him as a model.

The fashion designer shared a video which showed the transition of the okada rider to becoming a dapper model that works with international agencies.