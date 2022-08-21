TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By Ezie Innocent

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in a 12-round split decision to retain the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles.

Thejudges Victor Fesechko (116-112) and Steve Gray (115-113) scored it for Usyk, while Glenn Feldman (115-113) had it for Joshua.

Usyk’s gas tank got him over again, as he pulled away over last 3 rounds, landing 79 of 232 punches to 29 of 149 for AJ.

His 170 landed punches were most by an AJ opponent.

Usyk’s 39 landed in 10th were most by Joshua opponent.

Usyk defeats Joshua to retain world heavyweight titles

