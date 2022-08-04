Video and photos emerge of Uduak Akpan trying to flee court after he was sentenced to [email protected] by hang!ng
Uduak Akpan, the convicted k*ller of job seeker Inubong Umoren, has tried to flee from court after being sentenced to death by h*nging.
Justice Bassey Nkanang of the Akwa Ibom State High Court found Uduak guilty of r*ping and k*lling Iniubong Umoren today, August 4.
Inubong Umoren was a philosophy student who was looking for a job while waiting for mobilization for NYSC.
Uduak Akpan had pretended to have a job for her but had k*lled and r*ped her when they met.
After being found guilty for his crimes, he was sentenced to death by h*nging.
Following the verdict, he had tried to flee but was caught by the officers.
