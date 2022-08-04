TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new…

Video and photos emerge of Uduak Akpan trying to flee court after he was sentenced to [email protected] by hang!ng

News
By Ezie Innocent

Uduak Akpan, the convicted k*ller of job seeker Inubong Umoren, has tried to flee from court after being sentenced to death by h*nging.

Justice Bassey Nkanang of the Akwa Ibom State High Court found Uduak guilty of r*ping and k*lling Iniubong Umoren today, August 4.

Inubong Umoren was a philosophy student who was looking for a job while waiting for mobilization for NYSC.

READ ALSO

Drama as lawyer appears before court in pastoral robe days…

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

Uduak Akpan had pretended to have a job for her but had k*lled and r*ped her when they met.

After being found guilty for his crimes, he was sentenced to death by h*nging.

Following the verdict, he had tried to flee but was caught by the officers.

Watch the video below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers after marriage that…

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts followers throwing…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“You always make me proud” – Michelle Obama pens heartfelt note to…

Video and photos emerge of Uduak Akpan trying to flee court after he was…

Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

Why I cried when Burna Boy won the Grammy – Clarence Peters opens up (Video)

“I don’t know why the EFCC are so jobless” – Mompha blows hot,…

Driver who forgot where he parked his boss’ car after getting drunk lies that…

After three years of dating, man finds out wife has male organ on wedding night…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More