Video of church members sleeping with each other in church sparks outrage

Entertainment
By Shalom

Vigilant community people recently exposed a couple nabbed having s*x at the altar of a local church.

In a viral video, the couple was having a good time when community people unexpectedly barged in on them.

They had been filmed secretly and they tried to cover their na*edness from the camera after noticing.

Well meaning persons apprehended them for the ‘abomination’ they had committed at the altar in a church, without any fear for God, or the church’s elders.

Since its release on Facebook, the video has received angry reactions from users.

@Fatima wrote: “What kind of spirit is this. Inside an open church. God have mercy”.

@Abdul added: “God will not forgive this abomination. They will be punished and will suffer. This is a curse “.

@Felix Nani commented: “Not just in the church. On the altar”.

 

