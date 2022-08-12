Video of little boy standing on mother’s backside on the road goes viral

A hilarious video making rounds online has captured the moment a mother asked her son to stand on her massive backside while strolling.

The video has stirred lots of reactions among netizens as some people hilariously commend their unique way of transportation.

Reacthrg to the video, Esther M. Sunday wrote:

“Uku transportation 😂😂 carry me dey go where enjoyment dey🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Unique Abiola Tijani wrote:

“So this is what they meant by ‘Child Support?’. Mmmmmmm… Wisdom”

Ololade Ruth Ajibare wrote:

“Try and back baby like this for naija, Oshodi to be precise…walahi if one werey use him body jam you like this e sure for me say you no fit see that pikin again cos the force fit throw the pikin go the next bustop”

Oluwaseyi oladeinde bello wrote:

“This is exactly why White women no like our women at all.. Then dey really envy our women but it’s sad to see our women trying to be like them. Áfríkàn women are the most beautiful women in the world. The guys comment are funny tho… Ndi enjoyment isọ́nu 😂 😂 😂”

Watch the video below:

https://fb.watch/eP_9uB9VBA/