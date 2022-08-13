Veteran Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has gotten tongues wagging on social media after being spotted with man in a romantic position.

In the video making rounds on Tiktok, moments Nancy Isime and the man met, greeted and hugged each other tightly could be seen.

She was also spotted romantically touching the mans beards while they greeted. The video has sparked dating rumours between the duo.

Reacting to the video, @ahmedbaba2712 wrote:

“my favorite

if u can give me the chance I will snatch u from your husband”

@dianageorge140 wrote:

“Me I cannot think no body should take my crush abeg. I too like Nancy”

@ndukadesmondnweke wrote:

“beautiful. You both rock”

@angeldoingz wrote:

“My everyday favorite 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Watch the video below: