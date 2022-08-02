Voting Peter Obi might be the second biggest mistake – Jaruma

Nigerian Aphrodisiac expert, Jaruma Empire, has said urged Nigerians to vote the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Bola Tinubu instead of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

The Kayanmata seller said that voting for Peter Obi might be a very huge mistake just like many did in 2019, when citizens voted in President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jaruma recalled how people believed in Buhari but he disappointed Nigerians and failed to fulfil campaign promises after 7 years in power.

In a video she posted online, the businesswoman said the same mistake Nigerians made with Buhari might repeat itself if they elect Peter Obi.

In her words;

“Do you all know the biggest problem we are facing right, the biggest problem is that we don’t know the person we can trust, have you forgotten so soon 8 years ago, that was how we all trusted Buhari, we refuse to allow anyone to to rig election, because we all trusted Buhari we felt he will be the one to fix Nigeria. We all loved Buhari, because he is not corrupt, look at us now 8 years after we might make the same mistake with Peter Obi, thinking he will be the one to fix Nigeria guys have you forgotten so soon…”.

