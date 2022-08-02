TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

Voting Peter Obi might be the second biggest mistake – Jaruma

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian Aphrodisiac expert, Jaruma Empire, has said urged Nigerians to vote the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Bola Tinubu instead of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

The Kayanmata seller said that voting for Peter Obi might be a very huge mistake just like many did in 2019, when citizens voted in President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jaruma recalled how people believed in Buhari but he disappointed Nigerians and failed to fulfil campaign promises after 7 years in power.

READ ALSO

We should focus on prosecuting corrupt public officials not…

Oyibo lady speaks fluent Igbo while declaring support for…

In a video she posted online, the businesswoman said the same mistake Nigerians made with Buhari might repeat itself if they elect Peter Obi.

In her words;

“Do you all know the biggest problem we are facing right, the biggest problem is that we don’t know the person we can trust, have you forgotten so soon 8 years ago, that was how we all trusted Buhari, we refuse to allow anyone to to rig election, because we all trusted Buhari we felt he will be the one to fix Nigeria.

We all loved Buhari, because he is not corrupt, look at us now 8 years after we might make the same mistake with Peter Obi, thinking he will be the one to fix Nigeria guys have you forgotten so soon…”.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

My husband wants me to kneel and apologize to my one year old son – Woman cries…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Voting Peter Obi might be the second biggest mistake – Jaruma

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Man collapses after losing N200k loan at Bet9ja shop (Video)

DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks birthday

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Dollar will soon crash to N10/$1 – Evangelist Oluwamodede prophesies

“Keep eating my money” – Man appreciates pregnant wife for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More