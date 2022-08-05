What I do before getting intimate with any lady – Kizz Daniel opens up

Ace Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has revealed that before getting intimate with any lady, he must first seek her consent.

Recall, in his recent show in America, he called out his female fans on stage and carried them.

The musician who was recently a guest at one of the top radio stations in America, revealed that he always questions his female fans before getting intimate on stage.

According to him, the person must be above 18 years old. He added that he will ask if they are fine with him carrying them in that particular way.

The host of the show however asked him if anyone has ever declined, and he said no.

He also revealed that one of the female fans he carried at one of his shows, is now working with him.

According to him, she got employed after he uploaded her video on Instagram and asked her to send him a DM.

Watch the video below: