“What Uti Nwachukwu taught me about being in my 40s” -Yul Edochie reveals

By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a controversial actor, has revealed the lessons he learned from media personality and actor Uti Nwachukwu.

Uti Nwachukwu, a former Big Brother Naija reality star, turned 40 today, August 3rd, and his birthday photos stirred reactions online.

Yul Edochie revealed what he learned from him, saying that the reality star reminded him that life begins at 40.

Yul, who is in his 40s, attested to the fact that he looks younger and finer.

He said,

“Today @siruti reminded that life begins at 40. And I think I agree. Cos I can’t seem to understand how I’m getting finer and fresher at 40. Na wa oo. God dey work ooo. Ezedike 1”

As usual, some followers who seem to always find fault in his posts took to the comment section to drag him.

