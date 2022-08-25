What you should do if you want us to sign you – Don Jazzy shares tip with upcoming artistes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer and music producer, Michael Collins Ajere, better known as Don Jazzy has taken to social media to give emerging artists some helpful advice on how to stand out and land record deals.

Just one day after signing his most recent talent, Bayanni (formerly known as Zhenoboy) to Mavin Records, he tweeted the insightful lesson.

Anyone who wants to catch the eye of label owners like Don Jazzy should put their works on social media, he claimed.

He disclosed that in 2019, he personally messaged his most recent signees Bayanni, Boy Spyce, and Ayra, Starr because he appreciated what he heard and saw on their social media pages.

Don Jazzy wrote; ”Dear upcoming artists,

From these 3 screenshots you can see that I reached out to Ayra, Boyspyce and Bayanni myself. I won’t have reached out to them if I didn’t see a sample of what they can do on their instagram pages.

For the umpteenth time, showcase yourself on your page. I know it seems uncool to post a lot. But then again you would be an uncool artist if it’s only your family that gets to hear your beautiful music till you give up.

Love from The Don.”

